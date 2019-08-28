  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Vincent Parsons

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

This morning, gardaí confirmed that a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of Mr Parsons.

He’s being detained at Tallaght Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris to step down from politics

Wednesday, 28/08/19 - 12:20pm

Irish Youth Hostel Organisation in jeopardy due to financial crisis

Wednesday, 28/08/19 - 7:30am

Murder investigation underway after man killed in Louth shooting

Wednesday, 28/08/19 - 7:10am