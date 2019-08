Gardaí have arrested one man and seized four firearms in Co. Monaghan.

A Monaghan Roads Policing Unit carrying out speed checks on the N2 in Carrickmacross stopped a car at Lisanisk. A roadside drugs test was carried out on the driver.

In a follow-up search of the car, four loaded pistols with ammunition were seized.

The Driver, a man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under section 30 Offences against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.