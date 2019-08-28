Philip recreates 1950s kitchen for ESB exhibition

A TALENTED craftsman who designs and makes furniture has faithfully recreated a 1950s kitchen for an exhibition hosted by the ESB to celebrate the domestic revolution of Ireland.

Philip Carey from Pollerton, Carlow had to source materials and work out tricky design features to make the kitchen that’s now being shown in the National Museum of Ireland’s exhibition in Castlebar.

The exhibition is called ‘Kitchen power: women’s experiences of rural electrification’ and was curated to show how mod cons transformed the lives of home-makers after the rural electrification of Ireland. Back then, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) enlisted the help of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) to get their members on board with the idea of embracing new-fangled kitchen equipment such as cookers, washing machines, fridges and even toasters!

They designed and made a fully-fitted kitchen and exhibited it to show women what a modern kitchen looked like. They even brought it on tour around Ireland, so keen were they for people to modernise their homes.

“That was the best way for them to sell their cookers and fridges or whatever. That was the whole idea behind the model kitchen, to show people how it worked. They even brought it on tour around the country,” explained Philip.

This summer, the ESB revisited those days of domestic change by hosting the kitchen power exhibition in Castlebar, in association with the National Museum of Ireland.

Philip was studying in the wilds of Connemara in Letterfrack, where he was in his final year of furniture design and manufacture at the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology. The ESB needed someone to recreate their model kitchen, so Philip was chosen to do the job. All he had to work off were three monochrome photos that had been taken of the original 1956 kitchen units.

“This was a model kitchen, so, remember, because it was made in the 1950s, everything was trial and error. They was no one set type of kitchen back then,” said Philip.

He explained that because Irish kitchens weren’t fitted up to that point, the ESB sent staff members to Europe and beyond so that they could see what a modern kitchen looked like and how it functioned. They then returned to Ireland brimming with ideas and eager to show the Irish housewife that a revolution could occur, all under their own roofs!

Philip’s task of remaking the model more than 60 years later posed several challenges. He reckoned that the curved bench was an unusual design feature for that period and that it had probably come from America. It was also “tricky” for him to recreate the units, not only from a design aspect but also because of the difficulties in sourcing the correct materials.

“The company that made the original aren’t around any more, so I approached a company in Newry for their advice,” Philip continued.

His skills and diligence paid off, because after months of research and work, he had the product finished in time for not only the exhibition but also as part of his final-year thesis. He duly received a 1:1 first class honours degree in furniture design and manufacture, while also having the honour of seeing the exhibition opened by Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland.

His parents Richard and Martina Carey from Pollerton attended the event, as did his brothers Simon and Richard Jnr.

Philip’s love of good design and precision furniture making has led him to this point in his career. Back in the Celtic Tiger days, he was busy as a carpenter, but when the recession hit, he went to work in Australia. He had enough of Down Under after a few years and returned to Ireland when the recession was receding and new shoots of growth were beginning to spring up around the country. But rather than return to his work as a chippy for hire, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a craftsman and furniture designer.

He’s now relocated to Skibbereen, Co Cork, where he’s working with O’Donnell Furniture Makers.

“I’ve always loved the finer aspects of carpentry. This is a great job; the four years in college were totally worth it. If you have to up-skill in your life, that’s what you have to do,” concluded Philip.