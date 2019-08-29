  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí release man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Gardaí release man, 24, arrested in connection with murder of Vincent Parsons

Thursday, August 29, 2019

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Dublin has been released without charge.

The 24-year-old was arrested yesterday. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution and investigations are ongoing.

34-year-old Vincent Parsons was out with friends at a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night when he was assaulted.

The father of two was later found with serious head injuries at a nearby estate.

He was brought to Tallaght Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Gardaí believe he suffered an extremely violent death and that at least two people were involved.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing their appeal to the public for information and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Deal struck to allow Chinese delegation to visit Tipperary meat plant

Thursday, 29/08/19 - 1:05pm

Tent city created outside Dublin council HQ to highlight homelessness

Thursday, 29/08/19 - 12:55pm

Motorists urged to respect lollipop wardens as new school year begins

Thursday, 29/08/19 - 12:35pm