Pavilion will showcase the very best of Carlow

A PAVILION at the upcoming National Ploughing Championships aims to showcase what Carlow has to offer on a national stage. The local authority unveiled its inCarlow Pavilion to trumpet the county’s enterprise, education and tourism experiences.

The ploughing event, which begins on Tuesday 17 September, is expected to generate millions in revenue for the local economy, with more than 280,000 visitors and 1,500-plus trade stands expected to descend on Fenagh for three days. The pavilion is a partnership between Carlow County Council, IT Carlow, Carlow College and Carlow Tourism.

Unveiling the structure, cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said it “will offer an impressive ‘Co Carlow experience’ to visitors and will showcase a variety of Carlow’s strengths in enterprise, education and tourism.

“This initiative is a major element of Carlow County Council’s work to capitalise on the fantastic opportunity presented by the National Ploughing Championships to attract tourists and investment to the county.”

The council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said the aim was to present Carlow in the best positive light to visitors, media and participants. “We are delighted with the location of the pavilion, right in the heart of the trade stands, and expect to welcome thousands of visitors to it during the championships,” she said.

Exhibitors in the pavilion support more than 668 full-time and 314 part-time jobs in the local economy, including Three Counties Energy Agency, Carlow District Credit Union, Sunshine Juice Ltd, Kevin Kelly’s Pharmacy, Holland Pianos, DeBurca Design, Leinster Hearing Services, Bolton Balloons, Burnside Eurocyl, Butler’s Organics, Carlow Cheese, FORM Design, Michael Deane Stained Glass, Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Aylmer Solicitors, Jo Browne, Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and Golf Resort, Equinox Education Services, ICON Windows, Barrow Training, Lainey Style, Hollynook Pottery, JQ Engineering, NicAngels Candles, Vale Oil Company Ltd, Gaelic Escargot, Wright Insurance Brokers, IAS Laboratories and Carlow GAA.

The inCarlow Pavilion is co-ordinated by a project team from the county council and its head of enterprise Kieran Comerford was delighted with the engagement of the businesses community in the project and commended their commitment.

“As part of the programme of activities, each of the exhibitions received training, photography and promotion support and will be provided with on-site support services so that they can focus on promotion of their business,” he said.

For more details on the inCarlow exhibition, contact Áine Carey on 059 9129783 or email acarey@carlowcoco.ie.