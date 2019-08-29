Rohingya refugees were racially attacked in Carlow

MEMBERS of the Rohingya community in Carlow have been victims of racially motivated attacks, including physical assault and stones being thrown at them.

A report on the Rohingya resettlement programme states that racism experienced by the community has “been far more widespread than perhaps previously thought”.

The finding is contained in the Welcome to Carlow/Carlowót Sólamot – ten years of Rohingya refugee resettlement in Carlow, which was commissioned by Carlow County Development Partnership as part of the tenth anniversary of their arrival in Carlow.

The report noted that virtually all members of the Rohingya community who were interviewed had reported multiple incidents of racism.

One person was beaten up and hospitalised after an attack. Hijabs have been pulled and stones thrown at people, along with name calling.

Most Rohingya say this abuse has ended and are keen to highlight their generally positive experiences in Carlow.

The report suggests the community were the “vanguard” for acceptance of diversity in Carlow.

Other issues encountered by the Rohingya, according to the report, include challenges in securing employment and experiencing poverty.

Speaking at the launch of the report last Friday, Anastasia Crickley, former chairperson of the UN committee for the elimination of racial discrimination, said the stories of the Rohingya in Carlow challenged us to examine what we mean when we say ‘céad míle fáilte’.

Overall, the resettlement programme has been widely regarded as a success, with the Rohingya happy to call Carlow and Ireland home.

They have secured employment, started their own businesses, volunteered locally and achieved academic success.

Carlow Development Partnership’s social inclusion manager Karl Duffy said the county was “blessed and privileged that this community, in their very kind and gentle way, have come to Carlow and have shown such examples of resilience and adaptability.”