Cyclists in a spin for charity fundraiser

CYCLISTS were kept on their toes recently as part of a hugely successful 24-hour spinathon in aid of St Lazerian’S House in Bagenalstown.

The event was held in the Patric Injury Clinic and Fitness Centre on the weekend of 16-17 August.

Each hour, 18 volunteers took to their bikes and pedalled and pedalled, then pedalled some more! It was joked that if the over 300 cyclists that took part were connected to the national grid, they could have lit up Bagenalstown.

Instructors JP, Jean, Kevin and Caoimhe kept everyone on their toes, literally!

The pounds that were lost were soon put back on, as Breda, Thomas, Eileen, Bernie, Hilary, Liz and Margaret plied the volunteers with burgers, sausages and buns.

Apart from the very successful fundraising, it was a great social occasion, as yarns were swapped and cycling feats exaggerated.

St Lazerian’s Marian Manning said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part and raised money. It’s not easy to fundraise, as there are so many worthy causes in the local community, but everyone pulled together to make it a great success and we reached our target. The money raised will go towards building a conservatory for the residents in St Lazerian’s House.”

A final tally is not yet known, but it’s believed to be in the region of €20,000.

Events like this cannot take part without a great team effort, the staff in St Lazerian’s House and Patric Injury Clinic and Fitness Centre worked together to ensure the spinathon ran smoothly and was great fun for everyone

Marian thanked Patrick Treacy, owner of the fitness centre, for use of the gym, along with the instructors.

Thanks also goes to St Lazerian’s staff in getting ready for the event, all the baking, cooking, the barbecue, trips up and down to the gym with equipment and especially to Breda O’Hara, Alison McLaughlan, Eileen and Thomas Byrne and Tom Flynn for ensuring refreshments were served throughout, along with other staff who came out to help.

Mary Gaule, Catherine Maddock, Breda Byrne and Joan Jenkinson manned the reception area and collected sponsorship cards and money.

James Lakes also assisted in ensuring the attendance of celebrity chef Edward Hayden of KCLR, which was sponsored by Stephen Murphy, and organising all the musicians who gave their time freely – Caroline and Dick on Friday evening and Tina Kavanagh, Pat Maddock and Billy Molloy, John Maher and Christy Keely, Davy Dwyer and PJ Williams on Saturday afternoon.

Seán Monaghan from Presentation de la Salle College, Mattie Cowan, Matt Dunne, Byrne’s Marquees and Mark Doyle were also invaluable for their help in making sure the event ran successfully.