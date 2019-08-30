Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

A member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended from duty following an alleged theft in a Garda station.

The Garda member is a probationer aged in his 20s.

He was arrested yesterday evening in Dublin and the incident is understood to have happened at a Garda station in the south of the country.

It is understood that he is accused of stealing a small sum of money from a wallet that was handed into his Garda station yesterday.

The investigation is under the direction of Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations, John O’Driscoll.

The officer is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 in a Dublin Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána is not commenting any further on the identity of the Garda member and investigations are ongoing.