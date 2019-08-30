Milestone for Maher quads as they begin secondary school

JOHNNIE, Robbie, Lillie and Jamie … the four Maher children walked proudly into Tullow Community School yesterday, Monday, delighted to finally start secondary school.

“They were so, so ready. They were gone too big for baby school, that’s what they said to me!” their mother Mary told The Nationalist.

The four siblings made history almost 13 years ago, when they were successfully delivered as quadruplets. All of them were less than 2lbs in weight, while Jamie, who’s identical to Johnny, is the smallest surviving quad in Europe, having been just 1lb 4oz at birth.

“There’s such a big difference between the first day in primary school and the first day in secondary school! Back then, getting them ready was like a military manoeuvre, but they are so organised now and had everything ready the night before. They’re very independent – they had to learn from an early age how to do things for themselves. They had to, because I couldn’t do everything at once!” explained Mary.

The four of them couldn’t wait to start in Tullow Community School and will no doubt continue to pursue their interests, especially in sports. Lillie is keen on camogie and rounders, Robbie loves badminton, while Johnnie and Jamie “love anything to do with a ball!”, according to their mother.

Mary dropped them into school yesterday morning and they were so keen to get there early; they were some of the first students to arrive to start the new term.

“I didn’t get upset; I was warned not to be! Today is a new chapter in their lives and they’re completely ready. They’re in such good form you could only be happy for them!” said a proud and delighted Mar