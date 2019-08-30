Netwatch co-founder to step aside as chief executive

NETWATCH CEO David Walsh was described as an “inspirational leader and visionary” as he announced he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the year.

Mr Walsh, who co-founded the ground-breaking Carlow company 17 years ago with his friend Niall Kelly, will be moving to a position on the board of directors.

He has seen the company grow from three employees and a single customer to 550 staff servicing 250,000 customers.

He admitted to conflicting emotions at the decision.

“In truth, I always knew this day was going to come, when I was going to hand over the baton to someone new. On a personal level, informing the staff last week was very difficult,” he said.

“Being emotionally involved and invested in this organisation, we have some incredible people here, who have been really loyal to Netwatch and a huge part of the company’s success.”

The decision was motivated by the view that a US-based CEO was needed to take advantage of opportunities in the US market.

Netwatch currently employs 500 people and that number is predicted to hit the 1,000 mark within the next three years.

Numerous factors influenced the CEO’s decision, including practicalities surrounding the eight-hour time difference between Ireland and the Netwatch US headquarters in LA.

“Moving into the board, I will still have input and strategic direction in the company.”

Mr Walsh also remains the major shareholder in the company.

The businessman was keen to stress the continued importance of the Irish market to the company.

“Being based in Carlow is critically important, it’s where it all started,” he said. “Our commitment to Carlow and to Ireland has not changed. We will continue to invest heavily in Ireland and Carlow to ensure we support our international strategy.”