  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 25-year-old man shot in leg in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

25-year-old man shot in leg in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Detectives in Derry are investigating a report of a paramilitary-style attack in the city last night where a man in his 20s was shot.

Three masked men entered a house in Mimosa Court shortly before 11pm.

One of the men was armed with a hammer while a second, armed with a handgun, shot the 25-year-old victim in the leg.

The gunman attempted to fire a number of subsequent shots but it was reported the gun jammed and the suspects fled.

A woman who was in the house at the time was unharmed.

It is the third paramilitary-style attack in the city within 48 hours, however police say they do not believe the three are linked.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Flooding in the west following heavy rain overnight

Saturday, 31/08/19 - 3:25pm

40% increase in reports of alleged elder abuse in past two years

Saturday, 31/08/19 - 2:05pm

Beef protests continue outside meat factories

Saturday, 31/08/19 - 12:55pm