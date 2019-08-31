Concerns over traffic ahead of ploughing

A MEETING to address traffic concerns in Tullow during the National Ploughing Championships takes place this evening.

They relate to a lack of parking during the mammoth event, which takes place between Tuesday and Thursday 17-19 September. It’s understood there will be no parking from Flynn’s Garage right through the town to Tesco’s.

The meeting, facilitated by the Develop Tullow Association (DTA), will take place at the Tara Arms this evening (Tuesday) at 7pm.

It’s hoped that local elected representatives and members of the gardaí will attend.

DTA secretary Margaret Kirwan said the group is impartial on the matter but decided to hold the meeting after approaches were made by concerned locals, particularly business people.

“We welcome the ploughing match; there is no animosity in that sense, but we hope to give people an opportunity to air their concerns,” she said.

“There seems to be a lot of expressions of concern from cross-section of people, but we’ll really only know at the meeting on Tuesday night.”