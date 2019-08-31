Hidden gem at St Mullins is well worth a visit

THERE is no better time than the last few days of the school break to bring your family to one of the country’s best-kept secrets for some engaging history and beautiful scenery.

The St Mullins Heritage Centre, housed in the old Church of Ireland church, is home to a plethora of scaled models, audio-visual representations, swords, cannonballs and grenades.

It’s chock full of history with 15th century High King of Leinster Art Kavanagh, 1798 rebel general Thomas Cloney and St Moling among those buried in the area.

St Mullins is also where early Christianity clashed with Viking and Norman invaders with the remains of a round tower and motte and bailey still evident.

If you want something more reflective, take your time and visit the beautiful, tranquil St Moling’s Well and learn about its tragic place in Ireland’s medieval past.

For film buffs, you can find out what part the church played in the making of John Ford’s classic The quiet man.

The plot thread of a Catholic priest organising his congregation to attend the service of his Church of Ireland vicar friend to impress a visiting bishop draws from the 19th century episode, where Fr Daniel Maher assisted Rev Samuel Hawkshaw.

Besides all of the history, the beautiful River Barrow makes it a must-see attraction.

“It’s one of the best-kept secrets in the country, it should be better known,” said Joe Campbell of the heritage centre. “There is so much history in the place.”

Admission is €2 for adults and €1 for students/OAPs, while children go free. The centre also cater for tours (€5 per head)

The centre can be contacted on 059 8650503, 087 9013672 or by email at stmheritage@gmail.com.