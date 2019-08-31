Man, 50s, dies in single-vehicle crash on M9

A man in his 50s has died after a crash in County Carlow.
He was driving a van which crashed when it left the southbound carriageway of the M9 motorway and struck a speed barrier.
It happened at Junction 5 Carlow at around 3.30pm this afternoon.
Gardaí and units from Carlow Fire Services and National Ambulance Service attended at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.
He was treated at the scene but was later pronounced dead at St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.
The southbound lanes of the M9 are closed between Junction 4 (Castledermot) and Junction 6 (Carlow South) and traffic is being diverted through Carlow town.