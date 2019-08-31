Community mourns ‘wonderful neighbour’ after man, 70s, dies in house fire

An elderly man has died following a house fire in Co Waterford.

It happened in the city in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 5am this morning Gardaí were alerted to a fire at Balleytruckle Court in the city.

Local fire services attended and the blaze was brought under control.

A man in his late 70s, who was in the house at the time, died in the incident.

His body has been removed from the scene and has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected.

One of the man’s neighbours says it’s a tragedy for the local area

“He had been a neighbour of mine here for the last eight years,” said one of the man’s neighbours.

“He was a wonderful neighbour, never had any hassle with him.

“It is very, very sad for the residents of Ballytruckle but it’s nice to know that everybody looks out for everybody.”