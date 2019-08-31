Special ceremony marks ten years of refugees’ arrival here

CARLOW had been “blessed” with the arrival of the Rohingya community as the resettlement project celebrated its tenth anniversary last week.

The community, which numbers more than 100 in Carlow, was described as being the vanguard of diversity in the county and had caused a re-examination of what is a Carlow person.

At the launch of a unique report in Carlow College on the ten years of the Rohingya settlement, it was an opportunity to reflect on the progress and impact made locally, as well looking to the future.

Mohammed Rafique has been the most prominent voice in the Rohingya community in Carlow.

Recalling his people’s experience in the refugee camps of Bangladesh, he said: “We were forgotten, living in refugee camps. There was no future, no rights, no education, no healthcare, no hope,” he said.

Ireland had given the Rohingya hope and a home. Rohingyan children could pursue their dreams.

Dilder Begum arrived in Ireland in 2009 with no English. She is now studying a degree course at IT Carlow and is the first woman from the Rohingya community to do so.

Mohammad Ismail has completed his first year of aerospace engineering in IT Carlow. His love of helicopters originated as a child, when he saw them hovering over the refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Mr Rafique said the Rohingya thanked all who had supported them from “the bottom of our hearts”.

The report was commissioned by Carlow County Development Partnership. Social inclusion manager Karl Duffy said the county was “blessed and privileged that this community in their very kind and gentle way have come to Carlow, showing us such an example of resilience and adaptability”.

He added the report was filled with powerful human stories, which have a far greater impact than statistics and facts.

Anastasia Crickley, former chairperson of the UN committee for the elimination of racial discrimination, saluted the courage of the Rohingya had how they had taught Carlow to be intercultural.

Ms Crickley described the report as a “truly unique study” that could be useful for Carlow as well as other counties. She said it was important that racism and negative experiences that the Rohingya had also faced in Carlow be documented.

“Your story is one of challenging us and that is very positive and useful. Thank you for making it and thank you for having the courage to make it,” she said. “They taught us to open our doors and what we really mean when we say ‘cead míle fáilte’.”

Mayor of Carlow Andrea Dalton said she was “overwhelmingly proud” of the Carlow community and agencies who worked so hard in the resettlement and integration.

Cllr Dalton, who works at St Catherine’s Community Services, which spearheaded the resettlement programme, recalled the epic journey the Rohingya had made to Carlow.

She spoke fondly of the milestones they had celebrated, like the first Rohingya baby born in Carlow and obtaining Irish citizenship.

“They had secured employment, started their own business, volunteered locally and achieved school awards.

“Their determination and progress can only be admired,” she said. “They have contributed so much in Carlow and we are so blessed to have them there. I am so excited for their future here.”

Deputy Pat Deering said the Ireland that the Rohingya arrived in was a different place, suffering from recession.

Without the co-operation of agencies, it would not have been possible to have the Rohingya here today.

He wished the community every success in the next ten years and beyond.

Speaking on behalf of Carlow College, Stephanie McDermott said the college had established strong links with the Rohingya. They had revitalised Carlow Cricket Club and played on the college’s ground.

Ms McDermott said “diversity is strength” and by working together in the spirit of respect, communities can become more inclusive.