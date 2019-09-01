  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-old

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-old

Sunday, September 01, 2019

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl in Dublin.

13-year-old Chantelle Doyle often visits the city centre, Tallaght and Balbriggan.

She was last seen in Lucan village at around 6pm on Thursday evening.

She is described as being 5’5″, of slim build with long sandy brown hair and blue eyes

Chantelle was wearing a red coat, grey t-shirt and navy leggings.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to get in touch with Lucan Garda Station on 01 – 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Massive recovery operation required following Cork car park blaze

Sunday, 01/09/19 - 2:35pm

‘So sad to see’: Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach

Sunday, 01/09/19 - 12:05pm

Meat Industry Ireland say beef price cannot be negotiated

Sunday, 01/09/19 - 11:35am