Irish Defence Forces personnel in Lebanon safe and well amid outbreak of violence

Sunday, September 01, 2019

Smoke rises from Israeli army shells in Lebanon (AP)

Irish personnel have taken shelter after ‘munitions’ fell into the Irish Area of Operations in Lebanon earlier today.

It comes as Israel confirms it’s fired towards targets in southern Lebanon in response to an attack on one of its army bases.

Hezbollah says it hit an Israeli military vehicle near the border.

The Irish Defence Forces has issued a statement, confirming that a number of incidents occurred in the UNIFIL area but all Irish personnel are safe and well.

It says family members may contact its unit liason officers for updates.

