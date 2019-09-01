River Barrow in Carlow deemed litter black spot

THE latest litter survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) has found the River Barrow in Carlow town to be heavily littered, but the Nore in Kilkenny to be clean.

Of the 42 areas surveyed across the country, the Barrow was one of only three to be branded heavily littered. This summer, beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce.

“There was a very definite heavy litter presence at this site, with a wide variety of regular litter, both land-based and water-based,” the inspectors said in their report on Carlow town.

“The most obvious items were cans, food wrappers, plastic bottles, coffee cups and cigarette butts. Lower levels of glass bottles, dog fouling, bagged dog fouling, plastic utensils and other items were also present. Marine items included rope, string, fishing line and pieces of wood. Litter was most pronounced around the bridges.”

The inspectors found that the Nore was practically spotless while, once again, Salthill emerged as one of the cleanest beaches, alongside Curracloe in Wexford and Seapoint in Dublin.

“Our regular surveys consistently show 80% of our towns to be clean. We cannot say the same for our beaches and waterways,” said Conor Horgan of IBAL.

“For us as a business group, this is about protecting tourism and our recreational assets.”