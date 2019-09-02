€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after ‘happy customer’ left a tip

A Co. Wicklow man has today described how he and his family won a life-changing €11.2m Lotto win after he stopped at a service station to pick up a chicken fillet roll with a €10 note he received as a tip from a happy customer at work.

The Wicklow family syndicate were in Lotto HQ today to pick up their cheque for €11,225,280 – the highest Lotto jackpot prize in over two years.

The winners, who wish to keep their win private, bought their winning Lotto Quick Pick ticket the Spar Service Station on Monastery Road in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

One of the winning syndicate members said how he only bought it because of a tip he received from a satisfied customer in work.

“I was at work that morning and a happy customer gave me a €10 tip so I decided to pop into the Spar garage to get myself a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and with the change, I got myself a Lotto Quick Pick,” he said.

It was a simple act of kindness from a customer which led my family to a win of a lifetime. It’s something I will always be grateful for.

The family forgot to check their ticket until two days after the Lotto draw.

“I was sitting in the car eating my lunch on the following Friday while I was reading the paper and I overheard a conversation on the radio about the Lotto win in Enniskerry. My heart absolutely jumped out of my chest because I knew that’s where I bought my ticket.

“I pulled my ticket out of my wallet and checked the numbers on the paper. I was absolutely speechless. I just sat there in silence. It was such a magical feeling, knowing that you’ve just won a life-changing sum of money as easy as that.”

The Wicklow family plan to stay in their current family home and continue to work as normal.

“We’re just a normal family and while the win is life-changing, it really won’t change us all that much. We have no intention of giving up work just yet and we’re currently making some plans to renovate the house.

“You always think that you’re going to go mad and lose the run of yourself when you win the Lotto but at the top of our shopping list at the moment is a new dishwasher and a new oven.”

The win is the 15th highest jackpot since the Lotto was launched in 1988.