Over 3,700 children in emergency accommodation as new school year begins

Picture: iStock

The number of people in emergency accommodation in Ireland rose to 10,275 in July.

That number is an increase of 103 on the previous month, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

3,778 children were homeless over the course of July, as well as 6,497 adults.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says the government is doing everything it can to get people out of homelessness, but it remains a huge challenge.

Minister Murphy has said that people on the housing list or homeless people will not be “forced” to move elsewhere.

If a family wants to move outside the area of their choice they will be facilitated he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

“It’s about providing an option. No one is going to be forced to move elsewhere.”

However, the Minister did acknowledge that the Government is looking for more balanced regional growth.

The important thing was for people in emergency accommodation to get the best care and security so they would not be “in the same trouble a year down the line.”

The focus has to be on keeping people in their own community, he added.

CEO of housing charity Depaul, David Carroll said that the increase in people in emergency accommodation is worrying for both the housing market and for young children starting a new school term.

“The increase in the numbers experiencing homelessness reflects the volatility still being felt within housing and rental sectors.”

As we speak there are 3,778 children homeless, some of which are travelling from hotels and B&Bs to start a new school term.

“Starting a new school term is daunting enough for children without the added stresses and stigma that comes with being homeless.

“We need to offer children every chance to excel within their education and residing in hotels and B&Bs can, and will, severely hinder their prospects within education and further in to their lives,” he added.