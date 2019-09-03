Borris Lace in the spotlight during Heritage Week

THE historic craft of Borris Lace was once again in practice at its spiritual home in Borris House.

As part of Heritage Week, an exhibition and series of demonstrations entitled ‘Borris Lace: the revival’ were held in town’s library and Borris House by local lacemakers.

There was great interest reported in the events and the craft.

Helena McAteer of the Borris Lacemakers said “it went very well; we had a lot of interest from people coming from Dublin and Kildare as well as in the county”.

A tour of Borris House was also held, coinciding with a demonstration in the historic building.

The Borris Lace industry was established in 1846 under the direction of Lady Harriet Kavanagh of Borris House.

Borris House is also home to a superb collection of Borris Lace, which was on display during Heritage Week.

“It’s the probably the largest lace collection in its place of origin. It’s a rare ‘tape lace’ and the only Irish tape lace that has survived,” said Helena.

For those interested in lace, there’s a perfect opportunity to learn more at a weekend workshop which on 5-6 October. Marie Lowry, who wrote The Borris Lace Collection, will host the workshop. The event is part of the Big Houses and Garden Festival and is open to all, irrespective of experience.

For more information, contact borrislacemakers@gmail.com