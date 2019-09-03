Facilities at new ‘palatial’ institute second to none

“WE DON’T know ourselves. It’s like winning the lotto and going from living in a hovel to living in a palace. Everyone’s coming into work with a smile on their faces,” Markita Mulvey, principal of the brand-new, just-opened Carlow Institute for Further Education (CIFE) laughed.

Certainly, the dimensions of the new institute are palatial. Indeed, the building is so vast it takes an hour to go from one end of it to the other, if you visit all of its 50 specialised rooms.

“I’ll need a golf buggy,” Markita quipped, a broad smile on her face.

The institute offers further education courses, known as post-leaving certificate courses, to both school leavers and adult learners.

It offers about 40 courses that are predominantly practical, so the focus is on skills and how to achieve those for a work environment.

The different courses, ranging from animal care to drama, from barbering to sports fitness and from beauty therapy to culinary skills are taught there. The entire building is like a mini-model of the working world.

“All of the rooms have university standard equipment. We have facilities that we’ve never had before,” David Forde, deputy principal along with Dot Byrne, pointed out.

For example, in the multi-media production suites, there are banks of Apple computers linked to actual music keyboards, there’s a professional kitchen that would rival anywhere in the world and there are fully-kitted out beauty, hair and make up salons, all ready for the new tranche of incoming students. That’s alongside a fully-functioning garage, poly tunnels for horticulture, science labs and a mock nursery for childcare studies.

“These are not classrooms, they’re real, working environments. All the equipment is professional, like in the workplace,” David explained.

This year, there are 800 people attending, while the capacity is for 1,000. The new building is big and airy, but not at all intimidating for the new people coming in.

“We have room for 1,000 people, whether they’re transitioning into college or whether they’re school leavers who are nervous about going straight into third-level,” David pointed out, while Markita added that about 30% of those doing courses are adults, some of them at night. Some of the courses will qualify the students to go straight into the workplace, while others prepare them for third-level.

“We have strong links with local employers as well as Carlow College, IT Carlow and Waterford IT,” Markita explained, adding that their catchment area extends beyond Co Carlow or even the south-east.

David was quick to point out that the institute is not a school, that the tutors are addressed by their first names and that there are no electronic bells ordering the students in and out of class. There are also designated areas where the students can hang out and there’s a two-storey library for them to do study, research and complete projects. Appropriately, it’s named after Cynthia Deane, the former chief executive of the Kilkenny/Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB), who came up with the idea of developing the institute into its own entity in 2012. Up to this point, it was part of Carlow Vocational School and they shared a campus with each other beside IT Carlow.

But over the years, while IT Carlow grew and more money was invested in it, the vocational school and its PLC building was getting more and more run down and decrepit.

IT Carlow needed more space, while the vocational school and the institute for further education desperately needed to be upgraded. In the meantime, Carlow IT owned a green field site further out the Kilkenny Road, outside Carlow town, and so the simple and brilliant solution was for a land swap. The vocational school and institute would move out and into their new campus, while IT Carlow would take possession of their old site and use it for what they needed.

Carlow Vocational School, now called Tyndall College, and CIFE, would get new, state-of-the-art premises in one of the first public/private partnerships between the Irish government and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) and Carillion, a British construction giant.

Minister for education Ruairí Quinn announced the plan back in 2012 and three years later minister Jan O’Sullivan turned the sod on the new site. All was going swimmingly until last year when Carillion went bust in January, bringing Sammon Construction, which was sub-contracted by Carillion to build the Carlow schools, with it.

Work stopped on the Carlow site for months, while the Irish government and the private players involved sorted it out. Eventually, a Northern Ireland based company, Woodvale Construction, was appointed to finish the work.

It’s now finished in time for the new academic year, but even up to last week, construction workers, tutors and other staff were emptying boxes of equipment and putting the final finishing touches on the new buildings.

“It’s been a long journey,” Markita smiled, but she was reluctant to say anything else about the delay in opening.

The new institute boasts of facilities and equipment that the staff wouldn’t even have dared dream of before now. One of the most outstanding new additions to its repertoire is the sports hall and gym that it shares with its neighbour Tyndall College. Dave proudly states that it’s the biggest indoor space in the county, while another new addition to its course choices is performing arts with its full-sized rehearsal studio. But there are so many highlights to the new building that it’s impossible to mention them all here.

Millions of euro have been invested in it. There has been no expense spared and the Department of Education is going to use it as a template for other further education institutes as a centre of excellence.

“This is an incredible investment by the Department of Education,” David smiled.

“It’s a great show of faith in Co Carlow and what we do,” Markita concluded.

CIFE open day is tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am to 1pm.