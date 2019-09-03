  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Farmers getting 15% less for beef than this time last year, agri-food prof says

Farmers getting 15% less for beef than this time last year, agri-food prof says

Tuesday, September 03, 2019

Farmers are getting up to 15% less for beef than last year, according to a professor in agri-food economics.

Farmers will continue to picket outside several meat factories today, in a dispute over prices.

A new organisation, called Independent Farmers of Ireland, met in the midlands last night to plan protesters’ next course of action.

“It’s a very challenging time for beef farming,” said Thia Hennessy, the dean of Cork University Business School, adding that beef farmers’ incomes have dropped significantly this year.

“They have been through quite a number of difficult years with the price very depressed at the moment – 10-15% lower than it was last year – crucially below the cost of production.”

Meanwhile, the newly-formed group have elected three people to negotiate on behalf of protesting farmers.

The group says the trio are available and willing to enter talks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed should he wish to do so.

The organisation is made up of people who’ve been protesting outside meat factories, in a row over prices.

In a statement, the group says it wants Minister Creed “to support sustainable Irish family farms, not factory farms.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Young people ‘moving away from Facebook in their droves’, expert says

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 12:40pm

E-scooters not legal on public roads, Minister says

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 10:50am

‘The new reality for a whole generation’ – Majority of renters believe they will never own their own home

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 7:10am