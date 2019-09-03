Farmers getting 15% less for beef than this time last year, agri-food prof says

Farmers are getting up to 15% less for beef than last year, according to a professor in agri-food economics.

Farmers will continue to picket outside several meat factories today, in a dispute over prices.

A new organisation, called Independent Farmers of Ireland, met in the midlands last night to plan protesters’ next course of action.

“It’s a very challenging time for beef farming,” said Thia Hennessy, the dean of Cork University Business School, adding that beef farmers’ incomes have dropped significantly this year.

“They have been through quite a number of difficult years with the price very depressed at the moment – 10-15% lower than it was last year – crucially below the cost of production.”

Meanwhile, the newly-formed group have elected three people to negotiate on behalf of protesting farmers.

The group says the trio are available and willing to enter talks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed should he wish to do so.

The organisation is made up of people who’ve been protesting outside meat factories, in a row over prices.

In a statement, the group says it wants Minister Creed “to support sustainable Irish family farms, not factory farms.”