  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Teenage girl missing from Co Laois may be travelling to North with man, 19

Teenage girl missing from Co Laois may be travelling to North with man, 19

Tuesday, September 03, 2019

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Leanne Cawley, 16, has been missing from Portarlington, Co. Laois since approximately 2pm yesterday.

Leanne is 5’5″ tall, of a thin build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, pink top and navy jacket.

It is believed that she is in the company of a 19-year-old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8623 112 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Doonbeg village locked down ahead of Pence family function

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 6:40pm

WATCH: ‘Disco outside the Dáil’ sends clear message to Pence

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 5:10pm

€750k scanners to prevent drugs, weapons being smuggled into new mental health facility

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 3:30pm