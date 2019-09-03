‘The new reality for a whole generation’ – Majority of renters believe they will never own their own home

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 03, 2019

Seven out of 10 renters believe they will never be able to afford to buy their own home.

According to a survey from Taxback.com – almost 90% worry about being able to pay their rent.

Only one in eight people who responded to the Taxpayer Sentiment Survey believe they will be able to afford a home in the next five years while just 16% of people expect to be able to afford a home in the “long term”.

“While attitudes and perceptions towards long-term rental in Ireland are changing, for many Irish people the absolute ambition at a certain stage in life is still to buy a house and own your own property,” said Mark Corcoran of Taxback.com.

“What this survey reveals is that for a large percentage of people, that ambition feels very much out of reach.

That is becoming the new reality for a whole generation of Irish people.

