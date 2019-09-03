  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ John as he retires

Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ John as he retires

Monday, September 02, 2019

BORRIS Focus Centre bids a fond farewell to long-serving worker John Doyle as he retires from the position as centre caretaker.

John has been a participant on the rural social scheme for the past 13 years and held the role at the centre with tremendous dedication.

Niamh Murphy, retiring caretaker John Doyle and Marina DeCosta at Borris Focus Centre

Niamh Murphy, rural social scheme supervisor with Carlow County Development Partnership, described John as a true gentleman who took great pride in his work and has been a familiar face to many and always on hand to assist with any tasks asked of him.

The community of Borris, and especially the patrons of the Focus Centre, will miss John immensely, but wish him all the best in his retirement.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Borris Lace in the spotlight during Heritage Week

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 1:07pm

Facilities at new ‘palatial’ institute second to none

Tuesday, 03/09/19 - 10:58am

River Barrow in Carlow deemed litter black spot

Sunday, 01/09/19 - 11:14am