Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ John as he retires

BORRIS Focus Centre bids a fond farewell to long-serving worker John Doyle as he retires from the position as centre caretaker.

John has been a participant on the rural social scheme for the past 13 years and held the role at the centre with tremendous dedication.

Niamh Murphy, rural social scheme supervisor with Carlow County Development Partnership, described John as a true gentleman who took great pride in his work and has been a familiar face to many and always on hand to assist with any tasks asked of him.

The community of Borris, and especially the patrons of the Focus Centre, will miss John immensely, but wish him all the best in his retirement.