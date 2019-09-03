WATCH: ‘Disco outside the Dáil’ sends clear message to Pence

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dáil at lunchtime today for the incredibly colourful and vibrant ‘dance protest’.

Amnesty came together with a wide range of other NGOS and activist groups, to send a clear message to Vice President Mike Pence that there is not support for his policies in Ireland.

“Today was a both a celebration of who we are in Ireland now, as well as a show of solidarity to those being hurt by the Trump/ Pence administration’s policies,” said Colm O Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.

The sheer joy in coming together and just being who we are; that is what we wanted to show the world today. That the hateful rhetoric, the dangerous rollback on human rights that we see in the US and elsewhere – we don’t have to surrender to this

“There is so much more to do in Ireland, but we believe we are a country moving forwards, not backwards. We hope that anyone watching in the US sees that there is not support for the Trump/ Pence administration’s policies in Ireland.“

Michali Hyams taking part in the Disco at the Dail

They believe Trump and Pence have spear-headed policies that target refugees and migrants, women, LGBTI people, amongst so many others, as well as damaging policies on climate change, and dangerous rhetoric against journalists and anyone who opposes them.

List of supporting organisations:

Act Up

BeLong To

Dublin LGBTQ Pride

Extinction Rebellion Ireland

Immigrant Council of Ireland

Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Irish Refugee Council

Irish Stand

National LGBT Federation

National Women’s Council of Ireland

USI – Union of Students Ireland

Meanwhile, Vice President Pene met with both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins today.

A spokesperson said Mr Higgins and Mr Pence spoke of Vice President Pence’s family ties with Ireland and the important role Irish migrants have played, and continue to play, in US society.