Colour sensation Ciara wins Wella hairdressing award

CIARA Murphy from Red Apple Hairdressing in Tullow has just scooped a top award at the national and UK final of a hair competition.

The talented stylist walked away with first prize as colour artist of the year at the Wella Professionals TrendVision Awards, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin last week.

“I literally can’t believe it; I keep pinching myself! I’m absolutely over the moon. I think I’m living in a dream!” a delighted Ciara told The Nationalist.

Ciara (19) did such a beautiful job colouring her model Caithlin Smith’s hair that she sufficiently wowed the panel of judges to send her into the next round – the international heat, where she will compete against 20 other hair colourist from around the world next month in London.

Ciara’s parents are Theresa and Anthony and she doesn’t have far to go to work because she’s from Tullow town. She’s long dreamt of being a hairdresser and is being trained by Red Apple owners Andrea and Veronica. She also attends classes in the Wella studios in Dublin on a regular basis.

“I love colour. I think that’s my strong point. I love the technical side of it and creating unique colours for each customer,” she enthused.

All at Red Apple Hairdressing are thrilled with Ciara’s success and will be right there beside her when she travels to London next month.

“Everyone from the salon is going. I can’t wait; it’s going to be massive. I can’t believe it!” Ciara concluded.