File photo of traffic on the South Ring Road

A car crash is causing long delays on Cork’s South Ring Road this evening.

The two-car collision occurred on the N40 eastbound at Junction 9 Bloomfield.

One car was overturned in the incident.

Traffic is very heavy on approach from Junction 6 Kinsale Rd.

Westbound traffic is also extremely heavy from the Dunkettle Interchange towards J9.