Number of patients awaiting hospital beds stays above 500

Thursday, September 05, 2019

More than 500 people are waiting for hospital beds around the country this morning.

The INMO’s Trolley Watch survey carried out at 8am this morning has found that 504 admitted patients are waiting for beds.

Of that total, 361 are waiting in emergency departments, while 143 are in overflow wards.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number with 66 awaiting beds, while University Hospital Galway has 55 patients not yet allocated a bed.

Next is University Hospital Waterford with 43 patients on trolleys.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

PSNI chief ‘not threatening parents with removal of children’

Thursday, 05/09/19 - 3:30pm

Ireland has one of the highest levels of alcohol consumption in EU

Thursday, 05/09/19 - 3:10pm

Fuel laundering plant seized in CAB raids connected to investigation into ATM thefts

Thursday, 05/09/19 - 1:30pm