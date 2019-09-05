Police probe ‘reckless’ shooting incident in Derry

Thursday, September 05, 2019

Shots were fired at a flat in Derry in what has been termed a “reckless attack”.

A number of shots were fired at the upstairs window of a flat in the Galliagh Park area of Derry between 10-10.30pm on Wednesday.

PSNI Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said there were no reports of any injuries, and that no one was inside the property during the incident.

“This is a reckless attack in a residential area, with a complete disregard to anyone living nearby,” he said.

“We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured, or even worse during this incident.

“There is no justification for this barbaric act and we would appeal for information to assist with our investigation.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101.”

