Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about a man missing from his home for over a year.

27-year-old Jason O’Brien from Newcastlewest in Limerick was last seen in Dundrum in Dublin on September 4 2018.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slim build, with black hair and a light moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

They can be contacted at Newcastlewest Garda station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.