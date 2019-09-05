Woman, 44, dies after becoming ill in Kerry swimming pool

A 44-year-old woman has died after becoming ill in a swimming pool in Kerry this afternoon.

She was rushed to University Hospital Kerry immediately after the incident, which happened at a hotel in Killarney.

She was later pronounced dead after being admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The woman is understood to be in her early 40s and originally from Eastern Europe.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 2pm today.

A post mortem examination will be carried out at tomorrow with an inquest expected early next year.