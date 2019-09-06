‘It is far worse than we expected’: Martin calls on government to be up front about no-deal Brexit plans

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on the government to come clean on its no-deal Brexit plans and to spell out more about any possible goods checks near the border if Britain crashes out of the EU.

At the Kennedy Summer School, Mr Martin also questioned if ministers were hiding the truth from the public after differing reports about the Cabinet’s meeting earlier this week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at a business dinner this week, said that some checks may take place near the border.

He also said that most checks would take place at airports or ports.

The government up until now has maintained that no checks would be near the border.

Responding today, Mr Martin said: “I don’t know what the detail of the discussions with the EU have been about.

“I’m calling on the government to be up front and publish that.

“The document presented by Tánaiste Simon Coveney to the Cabinet should be published. One minister was quoted as saying it is time we levelled with the people.

It is far worse than we expected. Apparently ministers were taken aback by the severity of what was said [by Mr Coveney].

“The Tánaiste [reportedly] said there would be carnage in the fishing industry. I haven’t heard that word before.

“Given all of that, the government has to level with the Dáil and the public.”

Mr Martin called on the government to step up its plans for a disorderly Brexit and also said the coalition needed to spell out issues around border checks.