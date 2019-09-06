Students struggling to find accommodation as cost continues to rise

File photo

College students are being distracted from their education by looking for accommodation.

Many students are still trying to find somewhere to live for this academic year.

It comes as every college in the country has hiked its student living fees.

The cost of university-owned and on-campus accommodation has risen by as much as 11.5%.

UCD’s Roebuck Castle is the most expensive on-campus accommodation in Ireland, costing more than €11,500 for the term.

UCD Student’s Union President, Joanna Siewierska, says students only want the basics.

“They are getting double beds, they’re getting en-suites, they’re in studio apartments, they’re getting gyms, they’re getting cinemas,” said Ms Siewierska.

They are getting mad things that they are not asking for.

“The average student wants a bed, somewhere to cook their food, somewhere to wash their clothes and just somewhere to come back to during term time.

“They are not looking for luxury accommodation.”

UCD SU entertainment’s officer, Tom Monaghan, said that trying to find a place can be very stressful.

“I can’t describe how much it means to have somewhere that you can call your own,” said Mr Monaghan.

“My priority back then wasn’t getting an A in my essay or doing well in my MCQ, it was ‘it’s been 10 minutes since I was on Daft.ie, I better go on again’.

“Over the last month, I have been trying to find somewhere to live and now I’m back and I’m living with my girlfriend and her parents in their apartment which is quite small.”