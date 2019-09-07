Clare ‘spoiled rotten’ at 90

CLARE Carroll from Braganza celebrated the milestone birthday of 90 surrounded by her family and had great craic at her special birthday dinner.

Clare was joined by her children Paul, Jean (Murphy) and Roz (Gahan) for the family party, and their respective families, for a delicious meal in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

She was joined by a troupe of Canadian visitors who were over in Carlow to ‘spoil her rotten’ and help her celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Among the overseas visitors were Kelly O’Connor and her husband Chris. Kelly is Clare’s niece and is the daughter of Clare’s only sibling, her brother Frank.