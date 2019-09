Gardaí are looking for help tracing a 14-year-old boy who has gone missing from Dublin City Centre.

Ryan McGuinness has not been seen since noon last Wednesday.

He is 5-foot-9 and slim, with brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket and tracksuit bottoms and a white t-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.