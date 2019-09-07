Man, 70s, dies following collision in Galway

A man in his 70s has died following a two-car collision in County Galway.

The incident involving a jeep and car happened on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway at around 5pm on Friday.

A man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

No further injuries were reported.

A forensic inspection was carried out at the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as well as any motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, County Galway at approximately 5pm who may have Dashcam Footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.