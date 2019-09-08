  • Home >
Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe

Sunday, September 08, 2019

Gardaí investigating organised crime in north Dublin have seized weapons and made an arrest.

Officers from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) stopped a number of vehicles while gardaí searched a premises and a communal area in the Donaghmede area of Dublin 13 over the past two days.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered and at around 1pm this afternoon a 44-year-old man was arrested.

He is being held at Coolock Garda Station for questioning, and he can be kept for up to 72 hours.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by local Gardaí, were involved in the intelligence-led operations.

