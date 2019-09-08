Man, 20s, dies in Co Meath crash

File photo

A man in his 20s has died following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Co Meath in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car on the R163 at Headfort, Kells, a garda spokesman said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later before his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

“From initial inquiries at the scene it is understood the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car,” the spokesperson added.

The scene at the crash site has been preserved for examination by the garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to traffic with diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kells are appealing for witnesses to come forward.