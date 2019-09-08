Plucky Kaitlyn has her hair chopped for charity

KAITLYN Bambrick underwent something of a transformation when she recently stepped into Berlin Hair Lounge in Carlow town.

Entering the salon, the plucky ten-year-old had long, flowing tresses – hair that she’d been minding and growing for years – but left with a cute bob! She sacrificed her crowning glory so that she could donate her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity that makes wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

“Kaitlyn made the decision to do this after she made her First Holy Communion, so her hair was very long, probably 17 inches in length,” her grandmother Dina Bambrick proudly said. “She was thrilled that she did it and posted off the hair to Rapunzel the next day.”

Kaitlyn, the daughter of Jamie and Thelma, comes from Fenagh and is going into fourth class in Newtown/Dunleckny NS. She also plays football for Fenagh GFC and according to her grandmother, impressed her team mates with her new, sophisticated hair do!

“Her hair is bobbed now and the girls in the salon all clapped when it was done. Her new hair style looks very grown up, it’s lovely on her!” Dina concluded.