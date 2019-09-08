  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Second person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last month

Second person arrested in connection with death of Tallaght man last month

Sunday, September 08, 2019

The man, 26, is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder as part of their investigation into the death of Vincent Parsons.

The man, 26, is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, according to a statement from the gardaí and is the second person arrested in the investigation.

Mr Parsons, a 34-year-old welder from Clondalkin, died after being assaulted in Killinarden last month.

He was believed to have become involved in an argument in a local bar before the attack.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man, 20s, dies in Co Meath crash

Sunday, 08/09/19 - 10:10am

‘All the main retailers will have protesters outside their doors’ – Protests planned ahead of talks

Sunday, 08/09/19 - 9:40am

Post-mortem examination due to take place on man found dead in Cork yesterday

Sunday, 08/09/19 - 8:20am