Fresh talks aim to resolve despite between farmers and meat factories

Fine Gael Minister of State John Paul Phelan (blue shirt) talking to a group of independent farmers protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh last month

Fresh talks aimed at resolving the dispute between farmers and meat factories will get underway later.

Retailers will not take part in today’s talks that are being facilitated by the Minister for Agriculture.

“I hope all the farm organisations work together to deliver real and meaningful change for farmers who are in a very difficult situation.,” said Brendan Barry, from the Beef Plan Movement.

“There is a lot of uncertainty with Brexit (and) Mercosur,” he added. “The mood has never been as low or as worrying for farmers.”

Protests are being held outside supermarket distribution centres again today, in the ongoing row with meat factories over beef prices.

“These are limited protests for now,” Mr Barry said.

“We are very annoyed that retailers won’t answer our questions

“Farmers are very annoyed with those as well as meat industry Ireland.”