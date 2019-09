A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Tallaght has been released without charge.

Vincent Parsons was attacked in the Killenarden Estate on August 24 and died in hospital two days later.

He was believed to have become involved in an argument in a local bar before the attack.

Sunday’s arrest was the second arrest of the investigation, after a 24-year-old man had been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.