Creed urges Meat Industry Ireland to return to beef talks

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The Agriculture Minister is urging Meat Industry Ireland to reflect on their decision to withdraw from beef talks.

Talks were due to resume yesterday but MII pulled out because farmers continue to protest at processing plants.

It says the blockades are forcing factories to close indefinitely.

Minister Michael Creed has said it is essential that MII engages with farmers.

“I would make the direct point to MII: Engagement with your customers is a business imperative,” said Mr Creed.

“And we cannot have a situation where their refusal to engage effectively closes down the entire industry.

“I would appeal to them – and to all parties now – to reflect and particularly to reflect on the fact that any unilateral action now has a capacity not to add to the possibility of a solution but actually to exacerbate the difficulties we face.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Phil Hogan named as EU’s new Trade Commissioner

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 11:35am

7,600 people receive opioid-substitution treatment in first six months of 2019

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 7:45am

Man arrested in connection with death of man in east Cork released without charge

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 7:25am