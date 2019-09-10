Gardaí investigating teenager’s murder 13 years ago make an arrest

The murder scene in 2006. Picture: Brendan Crowe

Gardaí investigating the murder of a teenager in Co. Clare in 2006 have arrested a man.

Nineteen-year-old Aidan Kelly from Moyross in Limerick city was shot five times in the head and body after apparently being lured to a country lane in Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, on May 10, 2006.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and Gardaí in Limerick described the shooting at the time as a gangland-style execution.

Today, officers arrested a man in his late 30s. It is the first arrest in the investigation.

He is being held at Henry Street Garda Station for questioning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.