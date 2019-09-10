Jo encourages women to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit

BUSINESSWOMAN Jo Browne is encouraging women who have aspirations of setting up their own companies to take part in a mentoring programme called Acorns.

Jo, a native of Hacketstown and a qualified reflexologist and holistic therapist, set up her perfume business six years ago.

“Discovering what I felt was a gap in the market for something new, gentle and convenient in fragrance, in 2013, I chose to follow my dream and use my passion to create sensual, stimulating solid fragrances,” she said.

Her solid perfumes and fragrance diffusers, under the Jo Browne brand, are now stocked nationally and have myriads of awards.

As a budding entrepreneur, she took part in the Acorns programme and is now encouraging other women who have started their own businesses or who have aspirations to do so, to apply before the 20 September deadline.

“Working with my fellow Acorns participants has given me the support and confidence to build and expand my business,” said Jo.

The programme’s aim is to support female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland and is based on peer support and collaborative learning. Each participant will have the opportunity to learn from successful female entrepreneurs or ‘lead entrepreneurs’.

The call for applications follows the launch of the programme by minister for agriculture Michael Creed, as Acorns is funded under the department’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund. The programme will run over six months from October to next April.

Any woman with a new business based in rural Ireland – or an idea for a new venture they want to get off the ground – can get more information and register their interest at www.acorns.ie. There is no charge for participation.