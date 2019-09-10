  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested in connection with death of man in east Cork released without charge

Man arrested in connection with death of man in east Cork released without charge

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Update 10.25am: The man arrested in connection with the death of a man in east Cork yesterday has been released without charge.

Gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Man remains in garda custody in connection with death of man in east Cork

A man in his 20s remains in garda custody over the death of a man in east Cork yesterday.

A 29-year-old man’s body was found in a farmhouse near Ladysbridge village.

The Eastern European had sustained several serious injuries and a post-mortem examination is taking place today.

The man who was arrested is being questioned in Cobh Garda Station.

Local councillor Susan McCarthy says east Cork is stunned by the incident.

“It’s a very, very quiet rural area. Very, very peaceful,” said Ms McCarthy.

“I was at a meeting last night and I was speaking to a few of the locals and really, and truly it’s something that we’re just not used to seeing in such a beautiful peaceful area.

“What’s even worse is that it is a very, very young gentleman as far as I understand.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Phil Hogan named as EU’s new Trade Commissioner

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 11:35am

Creed urges Meat Industry Ireland to return to beef talks

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 10:55am

7,600 people receive opioid-substitution treatment in first six months of 2019

Tuesday, 10/09/19 - 7:45am