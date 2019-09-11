Finance Minister claims threat of no-deal Brexit has forced him into ‘minimal’ tax cuts

The Government has agreed that Budget 2020 will be prepared on the basis of a no-deal Brexit.

The tax and spending plans for next year are due to be announced on October 8, just weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the decision to plan based on no-deal is to give certainty to people across the country and businesses in vulnerable sectors.

Mr Donohoe has confirmed any tax changes will be “minimal” and although there will be a social welfare package in the budget, it will be scaled back compared to previous years.

Up to €900m in capital spending will still go ahead and the Minister said this will help to protect the economy.

Mr Donohoe said he will do everything to keep the economy buoyant in a no-deal scenario.

He said: “The €900m of additional capital investment will be preferred for next year, because if we do get into dealing with a no-deal Brexit, I want to be going ahead with public projects, I want to be co-funding private projects that will be employing people that otherwise might be at risk and that will be bringing work into parts of our country that might be particularly affected by a no-deal Brexit.”

The Minister said the threat of Brexit means personal tax cuts are off the table.

Mr Donohoe said: “There are many who would argue, given other issues and pressures that we have to deal with and given the fact that we have an economy that’s still growing and is doing so well, that there is a case and a need to make further personal tax reductions before Brexit.

“I’m not going to do that, I am going to make a set of very safe choices in relation to taxation.”